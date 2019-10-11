Long Island racing phenom headed to NASCAR

Giovanni Bromante says he feels most at home when he’s on the road.

“I always had a little go-kart in the yard. I used to drive it and my dad would hang off the back to make sure I wouldn’t crash,” Bromante said.

The 16-year-old has traded traditional school for the for the racetrack, learning on the go when he’s traveling and training to be a stock car racer for at least two hours a day in a simulator when he’s at home.

“It just takes so much time,” Bromante said. “You’re never home, you never have any friends, I’m homeschooled. All my friends are 20-25, they own businesses, you just mature so much faster.”

But while he may not have his New York State driver’s license yet, he is already recognized within the racing community. He won his first race at just the age of 4, and now, due to his age, he has received a special license from NASCAR to compete.

“In my mind I’m just like everyone else. I’m just as fast. I might not be just as smart because they’ve been doing it way longer than me, but I learn every race and I build off of it,” Bromante said.

Bromante has just signed with Visconti Motorsports’ NASCAR team, and is ready to put the pedal to the metal next year.