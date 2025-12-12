LI postal worker arrested for allegedly stealing greeting cards, gifts from mail

article

The Brief A Long Island postal worker was arrested for allegedly stealing sealed envelopes containing greeting cards and gifts. Each envelope contained a greeting card and gifts for the intended recipients. Investigators found six allegedly stolen pieces of mail on the suspect's person at the time of arrest; they recovered 20 additional allegedly stolen pieces of mail from the suspect's residence and vehicle.



What we know:

Jovanni Jamison-Lewis of Mastic Beach was arrested and charged for allegedly stealing items from envelopes placed in the mail at the Oakdale Post Office, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

Jamison-Lewis allegedly took two sealed envelopes while working as a clerk in the Oakdale Post Office on Nov. 19, according to an investigation into the matter.

Each envelope contained a greeting card and gifts for the intended recipients. One of the envelopes had been mailed by an investigator from the District Attorney's office, who had been working in an undercover capacity.

The suspect was arrested by both investigators assigned to the DA's office and agents from the USPS Office of the Inspector General on Nov. 24.

Investigators found six allegedly stolen pieces of mail on the suspect's person at the time of arrest; they recovered 20 additional allegedly stolen pieces of mail from the suspect's residence and vehicle.

Jamison-Lewis is due back in court on Jan. 6, 2026.