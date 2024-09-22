Long Island police chase leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A man was fatally shot by police following a high-speed chase from Jamaica, Queens to Massapequa Park, that left three people injured on Friday.

Officials say two NYPD officers were attempting to pull the man over at 11:15 p.m. when he allegedly pulled off, nearly running them over.

The man headed towards Sunrise Highway, driving the wrong way, and hit several cars, including a police vehicle, without stopping.

"That individual tried to ram the two police officers and hit those officers and then fled that scene. NYPD put the notification over the air that they were heading towards Nassau County," Nassau County police commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

At Merrick Avenue and Sunrise Highway, officers tried to stop him again by using patrol cars to block his path.

"He ran through and took off two of our police cars, two of our officers that they attempted to run over, they dove out of the way," Ryder said.

He lost control at Hicksville Road and Sunrise highway in Massapequa Park when he slammed against a tree. Police said he was still alive and they tried to take him into custody.

"That individual did not comply. There was a shooting that occurred and that of that individual died. And the three officers, along with that individual, were transported to a local area hospital," Ryder said.

FOX 5 NY's Duarte Geraldino said there was a lot of broken glass yards away from where that car came to a stop and the bullet hit a double-framed window.

Police are going to be reviewing ballistic evidence, looking at where those bullets flew and how fast the car was driving when it crashed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in today’s incident, including the officers injured while protecting our communities. The Nassau County PBA remains committed to supporting our officers as they put their lives on the line every day," Tommy Shevlin, President, Nassau County PBA said in a statement.