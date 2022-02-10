Long Island police recover cash from elderly scam

article

Police on Long Island were able to recover thousands of dollars scammed from an elderly man from New Mexico.

The Suffolk County Police Financial Crimes Unit detectives say that a 75-year-old Bernalillo, New Mexico man shipped $8,500 in cash to a home in the Village of Southampton.

The victim thought that he was a lottery winner and the money would pay fees for him to collect his prize.

Police waited at the location after the package was delivered at approximately 9:30 a.m. on February 9 but no one responded to the home to retrieve it.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of a scam or have information about a scam to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 631-852-6821.

