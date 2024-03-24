19-year-old man killed, 17-year-old shot during party on Long Island

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed, and another person was wounded during a party on Long Island on Friday night.

Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 9 p.m. on Ackerson Boulevard in Suffolk County.

The Suffolk County Police identified the 19-year-old man as Sean Mills. They also found a 17-year-old female who had been shot.

Police say she is expected to be OK.

Investigators say about 50 people were at the party when shots were fired.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (631) 852-6392 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.