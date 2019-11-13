Long Island officers rescue dogs left outside in the cold

article

Officers on Long Island rescued several dogs that were left out in the bitter cold in two separate incidents on Tuesday.

Detectives with the Suffolk County SPCA charged a resident of Middle Island after his pit bull named Crosstown had been chained outside for more than an hour.

The chain was less than 15 feet and the links were larger than half an inch, which kept the dog from getting to dry ground, the Suffolk SPCA said.

In another case, officers from the Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call to Toppings Path in Manorville where they found two dogs on chains and four in cages at 10:40 p.m. when the temperature was 25 degrees. The water in the dogs' bowls was frozen, police said.

The cops brought the dogs—three beagles and three bloodhounds—to Animal Emergency Service in Selden to be treated and cared for.

Police have not made any arrests in this case.

