Video shows employees assaulted in Long Island office; suspects on the run

Surveillance video shows two employees being assaulted by two unknown individuals on Tuesday around noon at 1265 West Broadway in Hewlett on Long Island.

In the video, a 45-year-old male (facing the camera) and a 59-year-female (facing away from the camera) can be seen talking at a desk. Moments later, two male individuals with masks on enter the room and the four begin to interact.

According to police, the first male starts to ask questions before reaching over the desk and punching the woman in the face. The woman starts to scream and yell before trying to hide behind the desk.

The suspect then approaches the 45-year-old and punches him in the face as well.

The other suspect seems to stand by watching before flashing a gun at the victims. The first suspect then takes an office chair and throws it at the woman.

The female victim suffered head pain, a swollen face, and a cut on the lip, and was treated at the scene by Nassau County police medics. The male victim had no apparent issues.

Detectives said the two suspects were last seen running north on Mill Road. One suspect is described as 6 feet tall, thin, wearing a surgical mask, a black sweat shirt, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described by police as also being 6 feet tall, wearing a surgical mask, black sweatpants, a blue hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers.

Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.