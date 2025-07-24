Police officer struck by gunfire during homicide investigation on Long Island

The Brief A Suffolk County police officer was shot while executing a search warrant for a suspect after a body was found nearby, officials said. Police identified the 66-year-old man as a homicide victim. The suspect surrendered just after 6 a.m. Thursday, police say.



A Suffolk County police officer was shot on Long Island while executing a search warrant for a suspect after a body was found nearby, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a Thursday morning news conference.

What we know:

According to police, detectives had been investigating the body found in a wooded lot on New York Avenue in North Bay Shore since Wednesday 4:35 p.m. Police identified the 66-year-old man as a homicide victim.

When attempting to execute a search warrant for the suspect – identified as a 48-year-old man – police say he fired several shots from the home, with one hitting the officer in the face.

The 33-year-old officer, who has been on the job for two years, underwent surgery to remove the bullet. He was in stable condition. The suspect surrendered just after 6 a.m. Thursday, police say.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect and victim were unknown at the time. Police say the two were known to each other.