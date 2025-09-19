Man found not breathing in Nassau County jail cell, pronounced dead

article

Man in custody found unresponsive in cell

What we know:

Nassau County Third Precinct police officers and a police medic responded to a situation at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 involving an inmate in Nassau County Correctional Center, located at 100 Carmen Avenue.

The inmate, a 42-year-old man, was found unresponsive and not breathing in his cell.

The Nassau police medic pronounced the inmate deceased; the body was then moved to the Nassau County Medical Examiner's Office for investigation.

The Homicide Squad and the New York State Attorney General's Office are investigating the situation.

Sheriff Anthony Larocco confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg that there is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the death, adding that "Nassau County takes seriously its obligation to treat every prisoner humanely."

What we don't know:

It is unknown how and exactly when the inmate died.