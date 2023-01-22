Girl, 15, allegedly attacked 2 Long Island nail salon workers

article

A 15-year-old girl is accused of attacking two Long Island nail salon workers after an argument prompted her to not pay for a manicure, police said.

According to police, the teen was getting a manicure Saturday around 4:45 p.m. inside S&D Nail Salon, located at 581 Uniondale Ave, when an argument ensued and the girl left without paying.

Police said the manager and employee chased her down the street, where a physical altercation occurred.

The girl allegedly pushed both victims to the ground, causing each to sustain lacerations. She also allegedly threatened both with a knife before fleeing.

Police said she was arrested around 5:26 pm on the street, where they said she resisted arrest by allegedly concealing her hands.

The knife was recovered on scene, police said.

She's been charged with assault, menacing, theft of services, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest, and is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 2 at Nassau County Family Court in Westbury.