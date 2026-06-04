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Steven Schwally found guilty in Long Island nail salon crash that killed 4

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FOX 5 NY
Long Island
Published June 4, 2026 1:17 PM EDT
Published June 4, 2026 1:17 PM EDT
Schwally found guilty in fatal Long Island nail salon crash
Schwally found guilty in fatal Long Island nail salon crash

Schwally found guilty in fatal Long Island nail salon crash

FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg is reporting live with the breaking news that Steven Schwally has been found guilty on all 30 counts.

The Brief

    • According to prosecutors, Schwally was drunk when he drove a Chevy Traverse into Hawaii Nail & Spa, located inside a strip mall on Grand Boulevard.
    • Four people were killed, including an off-duty NYPD officer, and nine others were hospitalized.
    • Witnesses described the crash as "a violent explosion" that sent "bodies everywhere."

LONG ISLAND - Steven Schwally, the 66-year-old prosecutors said drove drunk and plowed into a Deer Park nail salon back in 2024, killing four people, was found guilty on Thursday.

The jury returned a guilty verdict on all 30 counts, including murder, for Schwally, who wasn't in the courtroom after reportedly being hospitalized for a massive heart attack.

Nail salon crash trial: Closing arguments wrap in Schwally Case
Nail salon crash trial: Closing arguments wrap in Schwally Case

Nail salon crash trial: Closing arguments wrap in Schwally Case

Closing arguments wrapped up in the trial of 66-year-old Steven Schwally, accused of driving drunk and crashing his SUV into a Long Island nail salon, killing four people.

FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg reports that the victims of the families were visibly emotional as each count was read in court.

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, Schwally was drunk when he drove a Chevy Traverse into Hawaii Nail & Spa, located inside a strip mall on Grand Boulevard in Deer Park.

Four people were killed, including an off-duty NYPD officer, and nine others were injured. Witnesses described the crash as "a violent explosion" that sent "bodies everywhere." Prosecutors say after he crashed into the salon, Schwally said: "I haven’t broken any laws. I’m a marine."

Video released of deadly LI nail salon crash
Video released of deadly LI nail salon crash

Video released of deadly LI nail salon crash

FOX 5 NY has obtained dramatic surveillance video showing Friday's deadly crash at a Long Island nail salon that killed four people.

NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack, Jiancai "Ken" Chen, Yan "Jenny" Xu and Meizi Zhang were killed in the crash.

The Source

    • This article uses reporting from FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.
Long IslandCrime and Public Safety