23-year-old who allegedly stabbed dad to death still missing 1 week after Long Island murder

Police on Long Island are continuing their search for a 23-year-old man accused of murdering his father this past weekend.

According to Suffolk County Police, 61-year-old Joseph Zoll was found stabbed on Saturday just before 1:30 a.m. at a home in Rocky Point.

He was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are searching for his son, Matthew, who's described as 6'1", 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The man, who has a small scar under his left eye, is not believed to have a vehicle, police said.

Matthew Zoll, 23, is wanted by police in the murder of his father.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.