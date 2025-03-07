Expand / Collapse search

Mister Softee opens first ever ice cream shop on Long Island

Published  March 7, 2025 8:42am EST
The iconic Mister Softee jingle is no longer just for the streets—Long Island now has its first-ever Mister Softee brick-and-mortar ice cream shop! The new East Islip location brings classic favorites along with exclusive new flavors like strawberry and pistachio soft serve, scooped ice cream, and freshly made bubble waffle cones. FOX 5's Jodi Goldberg has the story.

    • Mister Softee has opened its first ever brick-and-mortar shop on Long Island.
    • The location has flavors that are not available on the trucks, in addition to scooped ice cream.
    • "Everybody love Mister Softee, you know. Everybody has a memory for Mister Softee," the store's owner said.

LONG ISLAND - Trading its truck for a standalone storefront.

The famous Mister Softee ice cream company has opened its first ever brick-and-mortar shop on Long Island.

What we know:

The storefront, the first of its kind in New York, is located in East Islip.

The location has pistachio and strawberry flavors that are not available on the trucks. In addition, they have scooped ice cream, as well as bubble waffle cones.

The new owner has been dishing up ice cream from his Mister Softee trucks for nearly two decades.

While he still has four trucks on Long Island, he says there are key differences from being on the move to being on the go: his new storefront allows him to sell ice cream year-round.

What they're saying:

"Everybody love Mister Softee, you know," the store's owner said. "Everybody has a memory for Mister Softee."

 

    • This article includes information from an interview with the store's owner.
