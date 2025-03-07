Mister Softee opens first ever ice cream shop on Long Island

The Brief Mister Softee has opened its first ever brick-and-mortar shop on Long Island. The location has flavors that are not available on the trucks, in addition to scooped ice cream. "Everybody love Mister Softee, you know. Everybody has a memory for Mister Softee," the store's owner said.



Trading its truck for a standalone storefront.

The famous Mister Softee ice cream company has opened its first ever brick-and-mortar shop on Long Island.

What we know:

The storefront, the first of its kind in New York, is located in East Islip.

The location has pistachio and strawberry flavors that are not available on the trucks. In addition, they have scooped ice cream, as well as bubble waffle cones.

The new owner has been dishing up ice cream from his Mister Softee trucks for nearly two decades.

While he still has four trucks on Long Island, he says there are key differences from being on the move to being on the go: his new storefront allows him to sell ice cream year-round.

What they're saying:

"Everybody love Mister Softee, you know," the store's owner said. "Everybody has a memory for Mister Softee."