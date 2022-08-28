Long Island meatpacker tampered with food: Police

article

A woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.

Police say that while working, Gutierrez took a money coin from her pocket and placed it into a meat package that was set to go out for retail consumption.

The bin of meat that was set to be distributed to retailers was discarded, causing a loss of $400.

Gutierrez was arrested Friday and charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief, 2nd-degree tampering with consumer product, and 2nd-degree criminal nuisance.