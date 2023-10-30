Long Island man allegedly points gun on 6-year-old boy over Halloween treat mix-up

Police say a Manhasset man pulled a gun on a 6-year-old boy after the child mistakenly left Halloween treats on his porch.

Manhasset police say Michael Wen, 43, was arrested shortly after the incident Saturday night on Rockcrest Road.

Police say the boy and his sister mistakenly left Halloween candy on Wen's porch instead of their friends.

When they came back to get the candy, Wen allegedly opened the door and pointed a handgun at the boy's head.

Wen is charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.