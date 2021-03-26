Long Island man takes home $10,000 grand prize in FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show

article

The FOX Bet Super 6 app gives players a chance to win serious prize money with various sports and entertainment-related contests. This week's Quiz Show offers the winner a $10,000 grand prize.

Contestant Donald Hazelton came out victorious last month.

"There were some sports questions, some questions on the Grammys, some questions even about the United States," said Hazelton on "Fox & Friends".

Hazelton, a native of Long Island, took home the grand prize and plans to donate some of his winnings to charity. A fan of FS1 host Colin Cowherd, Hazelton got involved with the FOX Bet Super 6 contests after seeing the games promoted on the "Skip & Shannon" show on FS1.

"So I thought I had a pretty good chance at the sports questions. But I mean, the other ones ... I did guess."

The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the Quiz Show is free to play. All players have to do is answer six multiple-choice questions correctly on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a chance at the grand prize. Fox Nation's Tom Shillue previewed the six questions on the show Friday.

3.8 million has been paid out to Super 6 winners so far, including throughout the last NFL season and during the current NASCAR season. App users can also play a weekly "Masked Singer" contest, on Monday nights at 8:00 P.M. ET, as $250,000 in prize money is being given away during the new season of the hit FOX show.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.

