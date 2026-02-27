Long Island man accused of stockpiling ghost guns, building basement shooting range near school

The Brief A 67-year-old Long Island man has been arrested after authorities say he stockpiled illegal weapons and built a makeshift shooting range in the basement of his Mineola home, steps away from two schools. Authorities said the most alarming discovery was a 25-foot-long makeshift shooting range in the basement, where spent rounds were found lodged in a piece of wood. Authorities identified the homeowner as Wenlon Zhao, who also goes by Phillip, a retired computer repair business owner. Neighbors described him as friendly and outgoing.



A 67-year-old Long Island man has been arrested after authorities say he stockpiled illegal weapons and built a makeshift shooting range in the basement of his Mineola home, steps away from two schools.

What we know:

Investigators said the home, which shares a fence with an elementary school and sits behind Chaminade High School, contained a cache of firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and gun components.

Local perspective:

Authorities identified the homeowner as Wenlon Zhao, who also goes by Phillip, a retired computer repair business owner. Neighbors described him as friendly and outgoing.

Investigators said the home contained a cache of firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and gun components.

"It’s obviously shocking," one neighbor said. "I see them pretty much every day walking their dog. Kind people, easy to talk to, very affable. So it’s just kind of a bizarre thing."

Law enforcement officials said they executed a search warrant at Zhao’s home following a yearlong, multi-agency investigation. According to authorities, Zhao came to their attention in January 2025 after allegedly purchasing more than 100 firearm-related parts and components from online sellers that were shipped directly to his residence.

"Analysis of this defendant’s purchases led us to one conclusion: He had the parts to build handguns, and possibly dozens of them," a law enforcement official said.

10 firearms, including several assault-style weapons

Dig deeper:

During the search, investigators recovered 10 firearms, including several assault-style weapons, ghost gun components, more than 6,000 rounds of ammunition and 78 high-capacity magazines. Some of the magazines were hidden in the ceiling of a bathroom, authorities said. A Glock switch — a device that can convert a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic weapon — was also seized.

"This tiny item right here can turn these firearms into machine guns," an official said while displaying the device. "It makes an already deadly weapon a weapon of mass killing."

Authorities said the most alarming discovery was a 25-foot-long makeshift shooting range in the basement, where spent rounds were found lodged in a piece of wood. The home is located steps from hundreds of students and school staff.

Neighbors react

Neighbors told investigators they never heard gunfire, though police said they recovered six suppressors from the home.

Zhao has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Officials said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

According to his attorney, Zhao has no prior criminal history. However, officials said his Nassau County pistol permit was revoked following a domestic incident in 1999.

"I think that will all come out in court as we conduct our own investigation and defend the case," his attorney said when asked whether Zhao had planned an attack or was simply a gun enthusiast. "But at this point, I really couldn’t comment on that."

What's next:

Zhao’s bail was set at $250,000 cash, $625,000 bond or a partially secured bond of $1.25 million.

He was ordered to surrender his passport.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.