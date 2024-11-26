Long Island librarian's online book club connecting readers worldwide

When Renee Weingarten began sharing her book recommendations on Facebook, she never imagined it would turn into a global movement. The part-time librarian and founder of Renee’s Reading Club has brought together nearly 60,000 members from all 50 states and over 30 countries.

"However you want to use this site, it's there for you," Weingarten said. "Book recommendations, posting a book, looking for the next best book to read—it's all there."

Weingarten, who works at the Peninsula Public Library in Lawrence, Long Island, draws inspiration from her work fielding questions and guiding patrons. At age 66, she’s turned her lifelong passion for books into a thriving online community.

A Global Phenomenon

What started as a small Facebook group in the Five Towns has grown exponentially.

"I’ve been averaging about 10,000 members a year," Weingarten said.

Members hail from places as far as Aruba, Toronto, and Hawaii, connecting with each other and with authors like Sara Goodman Confino, whose latest book, Behind Every Good Man, was released this fall.

"When people geek out that I'm in there, and I'm sitting there, like, ‘I'm a normal mom.' This is just fun for me too,’" Confino said.

Weingarten hosts weekly Facebook Live events featuring authors and shares recommendations across genres, including historical fiction and psychological thrillers.

"I like to switch it up," she said.

Reading an average of 80 books a year herself, Weingarten says she is motivated by the appreciation she receives from her growing community.

"It makes me feel gratified that I’m doing something that I love doing and people really appreciate it," she said.