Long Island 'Karate Kid' beats the odds thanks to rare spinal surgery

Armaan Mohammed was born with a spine deformity that went undiagnosed until the pain became unbearable.

"I couldn’t even walk in a straight line," he said. "My legs were so wobbly."

When he was 10, the aspiring athlete learned his spine curved outward and his spinal cord was so compressed, without a risky surgery he’d be guaranteed to become paralyzed.

But in 2022, he underwent a ten-hour surgery, performed by Dr. Vishal Sarwahi at Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

"Myelomalacia means a soft, dying spinal cord - that’s the worst prognosis you can ever have," he said. "I took a piece of bone out of his spine and while shortening the spine we restored his height."

After prayers and intensive rehab, Armaan was back to doing what he loved and lived for less than a year and a half later.

Armaan’s mom, Parvin Uddin is relieved her only child will live a completely normal life.

"I had this image of wheelchairs and walkers," she said. "Thank god I got rid of all of that. I didn’t need it."

Dr. Sarwahi performs about 150 spine surgeries a year but only 5 to 6 of them are as complicated as Armaan's was.

Now, the up-and-coming karate kid is back to practicing five days a week with fans in his corner, cheering him on.

Armaan was even surprised with gifts from the original Karate Kid himself - Ralph Macchio.

"When he gets his championship, I need to be there," Dr. Sarwahi said.