'Nonna Kool Kat' serving up scoops across Long Island in eco-friendly truck

Battery-powered ice cream truck on Long Island

What we know:

Lauren Fiore Weinstein, who daylights as Nonna Kool Kat, is a grandmother to seven children. Weinstein delivers ice cream with her battery-powered truck seven days a week for half of the year.

Unlike traditional ice cream trucks, which have diesel generators, Weinstein's unique truck is eco-friendly, and doesn't produce nearly as much sound.

"Some kids aren't able to come outside to get the ice cream," Weinstein told FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg. "They avoid the noise."

"Many of [the people at the dayhabs] love the sounds of the ice cream truck, but some don't," the Associate Executive Director at the Center for Developmental Disabilities Amy Barker told Goldberg.

"I try to cater to the community."