Men dressed as utility workers invade Long Island woman's home

Three men on Long Island dressed up as utility workers and invaded an elderly woman's home in North Hills Monday morning, according to detectives.

The men were seen wearing fluorescent jackets, pants, hard hats, gloves, and face masks rang the doorbell of a Folie Court resident’s home claiming to "check on a gas leak", detectives said.

Detectives said when the home's caretaker, a 35-year-old man, answered the door, the men forced their way into the house with a small black handgun.

Once they walked inside, they found the homeowner, a 69-year-old woman, threw her to the ground, and held her there.

Then the men exited the house and fled towards Shelter Rock Road in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.