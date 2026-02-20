Expand / Collapse search
9 teens arrested during 'social media takeover' at Long Island mall

Published  February 20, 2026 8:36pm EST
Valley Stream
Green Acres Mall takeover: 9 teens arrested

A massive "takeover" at the Green Acres Mall ended with nine teenagers, including eight minors, getting arrested. Experts say the takeovers are a disturbing new social media trend.

The Brief

    • Nassau County police arrested nine teenagers during a "takeover" at Green Acres Mall this week.
    • More than 100 juveniles gathered at the mall on Thursday, Feb. 19, yelling and refusing to leave.
    • Eight of the arrested teens were underage.

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. - Nine teenagers were arrested on Thursday, Feb. 19, after a "takeover" involving more than 100 children at Green Acres Mall. The gathering was reportedly organized on social media. 

Green Acres Mall takeover

What we know:

The Nassau County Police Department said officers were called out to the mall around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a large disturbance. When they got there, they found "100–150 juveniles yelling and refusing to leave the area." The mall was briefly shut down due to safety concerns.

Video from the scene shared on the Citizen app showed the large police presence, with officers posted at many doors. Another clip showed a large group of children in a parking garage, with officers trying to get them to leave.

In the end, police arrested nine teenagers, including eight juveniles, ranging in age from 13 to 19. Charges range from unlawful assembly to weapon possession, robbery and assault. Officers identified the 19-year-old as Keith Williams of Jamaica, Queens. He has been charged with rioting, unlawful assembly, attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Social media takeover trend

What they're saying:

The gathering at Green Acres on Thursday was reportedly a "takeover," what experts call a concerning trend where large groups of people, usually teens, organize online to flood a public place. In some cases, the takeovers lead to violence or property damage.

"It's just so unfortunate because the takeovers are the downstream effect of design decisions in social media that amplify social pressure and impulsivity in kids whose brains aren't fully developed yet," said Titania Jordan, chief parenting officer at Bark Technologies.

Aisha Hurley was inside the mall during the takeover and said she was locked inside a store for two hours. 

"My kids know they're a representation of me when they go outside," Hurley said. "[What] you portray and how you are is how I raised you. So I don't know what's going on in this world right now."

What's next:

All nine arrested teenagers are scheduled to appear in court in the first week of March.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Nassau County Police Department.

