Long Island first responders prep for major hurricane with Fire Island emergency drill

Surviving a major hurricane comes down to preparation. This week, emergency crews on Long Island are doing just that—taking part in an intense training exercise simulating a catastrophic storm hitting Fire Island.

What we know:

The drill involved New York Task Force One, a group of 45 elite emergency responders from multiple departments, including the FDNY and NYPD Emergency Service Unit. The scenario assumes Fire Island has been hit by a Category 4 hurricane, leaving some residents unaccounted for and others stranded.

"We’re bringing our task force out here to make sure that we’re prepared if an incident does happen and also to meet our mutual aid partners in Suffolk County," said FDNY Rescue Battalion Commander Chief Joseph Downey.

The multi-day drill includes a rotating group of first responders to ensure broader participation across agencies. The goal is to simulate a real-time emergency response to a major hurricane, with responders encountering a series of staged disasters.

Rescue squads traveled by inflatable boat to Kismet to begin damage assessment. Actors with realistic makeup portrayed injured victims. Responders encountered simulated building collapses, pinned individuals, and a hazardous chlorine spill requiring hazmat suits for extraction.

A canine search team also joined the effort to locate simulated missing persons across the disaster zone.