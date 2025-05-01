Expand / Collapse search

Long Island first responders prep for major hurricane with Fire Island emergency drill

By and
Published  May 1, 2025 7:17pm EDT
Suffolk County
FOX 5 NY

Long Island first responders do hurricane drill

What would happen if a Category 4 hurricane slammed into Fire Island? That’s the scenario New York Task Force One trained for this week during a major emergency response drill. Made up of elite members from the FDNY and NYPD, the team practiced rescues involving building collapses, hazardous chemical spills, and missing persons—complete with actors and canine units. The multi-day training is designed to keep Long Island prepared in case disaster strikes. FOX 5’s Jodi Goldberg has the story from Suffolk County.

LONG ISLAND - Surviving a major hurricane comes down to preparation. This week, emergency crews on Long Island are doing just that—taking part in an intense training exercise simulating a catastrophic storm hitting Fire Island.

What we know:

The drill involved New York Task Force One, a group of 45 elite emergency responders from multiple departments, including the FDNY and NYPD Emergency Service Unit. The scenario assumes Fire Island has been hit by a Category 4 hurricane, leaving some residents unaccounted for and others stranded.

"We’re bringing our task force out here to make sure that we’re prepared if an incident does happen and also to meet our mutual aid partners in Suffolk County," said FDNY Rescue Battalion Commander Chief Joseph Downey.

The multi-day drill includes a rotating group of first responders to ensure broader participation across agencies. The goal is to simulate a real-time emergency response to a major hurricane, with responders encountering a series of staged disasters.

Rescue squads traveled by inflatable boat to Kismet to begin damage assessment. Actors with realistic makeup portrayed injured victims. Responders encountered simulated building collapses, pinned individuals, and a hazardous chlorine spill requiring hazmat suits for extraction.

A canine search team also joined the effort to locate simulated missing persons across the disaster zone.

The Source: This story was written using information from FOX 5 NY staff and crews in the field. 

Suffolk CountySevere Weather