Long Island first responders to be honored for efforts in deadly nail salon crash

The first responders who rushed to the scene of a deadly nail salon crash on Long Island will be honored this evening.

A special recognition ceremony will be held at the Deer Park Fire Department with those heroes being presented with certificates and honorary mentions.

The town will also recognize the four people who were killed when an alleged drunk driver plowed into the Hawaii Nail & Spa in June. Witnesses described the crash as "a violent explosion" that sent "bodies everywhere."

The incident unfolded at Hawaii Nail & Spa inside a strip mall on Grand Boulevard near Brandywine Drive.

Who were the victims?

NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack, 30, Jiancai "Ken" Chen, 37, Yan "Jenny" Xu, 41, and Meizi Zhang, 50, were identified as the four people killed in the crash.

Jiancai "Ken" Chen, 37

The father and owner of the salon lived in Bayside, Queens. He leaves behind two young children – ages 10 and 5.

"We were such a happy family. Now it’s all crushed," his brother, Steven Chen, said through tears at a press conference.

Steven Chen cries while talking about his brother, Ken.

"I don't know which language to use to describe how I feel," Ken's sister Vicky added.

Doctors estimate the recovery of Chen's wife will take at least one to two years, according to a GoFundMe page created by his nephew.

"With the shop completely destroyed and their mother suffering from critical back and hip injuries, the family has lost their only source of income," his nephew, Vincent Zheng, wrote.

Emilia Rennhack, 34

NYPD officer and Deer Park resident Emilia Rennhack worked in the NYPD’s 102nd precinct in Queens and had served on the force since 2018, officials said.

Rennhack was recently married and was getting her nails done for another officer's wedding when she was killed, according to the New York Post.

Yan "Jenny" Xu, 41

Xu lived in Flushing, Queens, and worked as a nail technician at the salon.

According to a GoFundMe page, Xu leaves behind a 12-year-old son with poliomyelitis. She also supported her 70-year-old father, who cannot speak English.

"We cannot believed that we lost her forever," her sister Shihua Yang posted to the GoFundMe. "I was hang out with her last week, we talked a lot, and her dreams in the future, but that could not be come ture. Until now, I still think that is a dream. I also hope it was a dream."

Meizi Zhang, 50

Xhang also lived in Flushing, Queens, and also worked as a nail technician at the salon.

"Yan Xu and Meizi Zhang, also victims, were hard-working individuals full of dreams," Harriette Lo, who created a GoFundMe page on behalf of the Federation of Chinese American Associations posted.

Who is Steven Schwally?

According to prosecutors, Schwally told police he drank 18 beers the night before the crash and didn't stop drinking until about 4 a.m. He was partially conscious when first responders arrived at scene, police said.

Before the crash, police said Schwally was driving at high speed through the parking lot. He was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Marine Corps veteran, who was living at a local motel at the time of the crash, was also arrested and charged with a DUI back in 2014. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years probation. Schwally was unemployed.

Lawmakers demanded life in prison for Schwally, who was charged with driving while intoxicated and held on $2 million bond.

"Throw the book at the selfish bastard." — New York State Sen. John Liu

"Throw the book at the selfish bastard," New York State Sen. John Liu demanded. "With one action, he selfishly, criminally, and recklessly destroyed the lives of so many families, including one of New York's finest. Throw the book at this guy and put him away forever."