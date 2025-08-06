Long Island first responder caught cursing, shouting at child on stretcher

article

The Brief A first responder is seen shouting and cursing at a young girl during an aide call in North Babylon earlier this week. The girl was being loaded into an ambulance when he was heard telling her to "Shut the f–k up!" The department has since suspended him pending an investigation.



A first responder on Long Island has been "relieved of all duties" after a video appeared to show him yelling expletives at a young girl as she was being placed in an ambulance.

What we know:

Video making the rounds online captured the shocking moment, which unfolded in North Babylon on Long Island on Monday.

"Shut the f--k up! It’s like this with you every f---king week!" one first responder can be heard shouting as a young girl is strapped onto a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

The distressed child yells out, "I don’t want to go! I want to go home!"

"Shut your mouth!" the first responder shouts back at her.

What they're saying:

The video was posted on TikTok with the caption, "This is how North Babylon Fire Department talks to a 10-year-old little girl in crisis."

The poster went on to say that the girl was having a mental health crisis, claiming that the situation was even worse off-camera.

"She was scared, having a mental health emergency—and instead of compassion, she was berated, told shut the f*ck up you little b*tch by a grown man in uniform. Suffolk County Police stood by and did nothing. What you don’t see on video was even worse. The verbal abuse went on and on. This child was treated like she didn’t matter. This is beyond unacceptable. This is trauma. Children in crisis need care, not cruelty. We will not be silent. This cannot keep happening."

‘Relieved of duties’

The North Babylon Volunteer Fire Company responded to the video on Tuesday, stating that "the member has been relieved of all his duties pending a full and thorough investigation whereupon appropriate action will be taken."

The company called the behavior "unacceptable," and says they are now reviewing their training, policies and procedures.

Town responds

The Town of Babylon also released a statement condemning the incident, calling it "appalling and completely at odds with the standards of dignity, respect, and professionalism our residents deserve."

"There is no place in our town for behavior that disrespects or harms the public—especially when it involves a young person or child. The Town of Babylon condemns this conduct in the strongest possible terms and stands with the affected family and all residents who rely on our emergency services in their times of need."

What we don't know:

The department has yet to identify the first responder seen in the video, or release any details about the aide call.