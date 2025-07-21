Unauthorized Long Island fight club busted by police; 13 arrested

article

It's time to break the two rules of fight club – over a dozen people on Long Island were arrested after Suffolk County police busted a "fight club."

Unauthorized fighting ring busted

What we know:

Suffolk County police arrested 13 people on Sunday, July 20, after busting an unauthorized fighting ring in Shirley, Long Island, according to the police.

The officers were responding to a report of possible gunshots fired at 6 p.m. when they encountered an altercation at the fight club event. One of the attendees brandished and fired a blank-firing gun, injuring a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old.

Devine Brown has been charged with assault, prohibitive use of a weapon, unlawful assembly and menacing; he was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later today.

The two young men were taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries.

Most of the individuals arrested were between the ages of 16 and 20.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if this unlawful fight club congregated before this incident.

The New York Post reports that two 19-year-olds were arrested about a month ago after fighting each other at Melville's Walt Whitman Park – the fight had been promoted on social media beforehand, and over 70 people came to spectate the event.