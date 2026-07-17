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The Brief The lone survivor of a late-night canoe trip that left a 20-year-old college student dead is facing criminal charges after investigators alleged he had been drinking before the outing turned tragic. Connecticut environmental police arrested Michael Collins, 20, of Mineola, New York, on a charge of operating a boat under the influence in the March drowning of Dominick Tocci, a 20-year-old from Woodstock, Connecticut.



The lone survivor of a late-night canoe trip that left a 20-year-old college student dead is facing criminal charges after investigators alleged he had been drinking before the outing turned tragic.

What we know:

Connecticut environmental police arrested Michael Collins, 20, of Mineola, New York, on a charge of operating a boat under the influence in the March drowning of Dominick Tocci, a 20-year-old from Woodstock, Connecticut.

Investigators say Collins and Tocci had been drinking with a group of friends before the two climbed into a canoe and pushed off onto Lake Hayward in East Haddam the night of March 21.

The trip quickly turned disastrous after the canoe capsized, sending both men into the water.

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FOX61 previously reported that a nearby resident heard calls for help before good Samaritans rescued Collins from the lake.

Tocci disappeared beneath the surface, sparking a massive search involving the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's (DEEP) Environmental Conservation Police, Connecticut State Police drone and dive teams , local fire departments and other emergency responders.

After a multi-day search, crews recovered Tocci's body from Lake Hayward the afternoon of March 23. Months later, EnCon Police sought an arrest warrant, alleging Collins had been operating the canoe while under the influence.

Collins turned himself in to EnCon Police on July 10, and he was arrested and charged with operating a boat under the influence. He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court July 23.

Authorities have not announced any additional criminal charges in Tocci's death.

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News of Tocci's death devastated his hometown of Woodstock, where friends, coaches and former teammates remembered the 20-year-old as a talented athlete whose larger-than-life personality left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

"We are so heartbroken at the loss of my stepson, Dominick, please keep us in your prayers," a woman identifying herself on social media as Tocci's stepmother wrote at the time of his death. "Such an amazing kid and will be missed forever."

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Woodstock Little League, which Tocci played before graduating from the program in 2018, remembered him as "a bright and gregarious spirit" who "brought energy, laughter and kindness to everyone he met."

"Dom was a beloved teammate and the type of kid that every coach would want in their dugout," the league wrote. "Dom's personality, warmth and enthusiasm touched everyone that he knew. Our hearts go out to his mom Lisa, his brother Vincent, his sister Antoinette and the rest of Dom's family. Rest in peace, Dominick. You will be missed, but never forgotten."

According to Tocci's obituary, memorial donations were directed to youth baseball programs across Woodstock in his honor.

The arrest comes just weeks after DEEP launched Operation Dry Water, a nationwide enforcement campaign targeting boating under the influence over the Fourth of July holiday.

The agency noted that alcohol remains the leading known contributing factor in recreational boating deaths and reminded boaters that, under a Connecticut law that took effect in October 2025, a boating under the influence conviction can also result in the suspension of a person's driver's license.

"Every boater has a responsibility to help keep Connecticut's waterways safe," DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a statement announcing the campaign. "If you're operating a boat this holiday weekend, stay sober, wear a life jacket, and make smart decisions that protect your passengers and everyone else on the water."

Fox News Digital reached out to DEEP's Environmental Conservation Police for additional information. It was not immediately clear whether Collins has retained an attorney.