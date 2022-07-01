Long Island Expressway repairs frustrating drivers

Drivers say that roadwork meant to improve run-down sections of the Long Island Expressway has made things much worse in the short term.

While neighbors say the road is in desperate need of repairs, many are wondering when the work will finally be finished.

Speaking to FOX 5 NY, motorists said that the major roadway looks like "Swiss cheese" and riding on it feels like your car is going to fall apart.

Commuters on Long Island already know how tough it is to navigate the traffic on the expressway but with ongoing construction ripping up the roads, drivers say it’s just plain unsafe.

This spring, Governor Kathy Hochul greenlit a $157M project to repave huge swaths of the LIE. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of this year, but for drivers who’ve thrown out hundreds of dollars for car repairs, that day can’t come soon enough.

Meanwhile, the New York State Department Of Transportation put out a travel advisory this week about construction and a detour between exits 56 and 61 which they say should be done in four weeks.