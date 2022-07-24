Long Island dognappers steal seven French Bulldogs during burglary

article

Police in Suffolk County are investigating after dognappers in Suffolk County stole seven French Bulldogs from a home early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, an unknown suspect or suspects broke into a detached building on Concord Road in Shirley at around 3:15 a.m. and two six-month-old French Bulldogs and five one-month-old French Bulldog puppies.

The dog's owner, who was sleeping inside the home, was not woken up during the burglary.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Dog thefts have been on the rise nationally, increasing by 33% since last year.

RELATED: French bulldog thefts: Breed being targeted by thieves due to price, rise in popularity

French Bulldogs, the second-most popular dog breed in America, have become major targets for dognappers. Experts say that the dogs can fetch between $5,000 and $10,000.

RELATED: Lady Gaga's two stolen French bulldogs safely reunited with singer's representatives

In 2021, singer and actress, Lady Gaga was a victim of two of her French Bulldogs being stolen.

The Los Angeles Police Department believed the motive behind the robbery was the value of the dogs rather than the platform of the owner.