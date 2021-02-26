Lady Gaga's two stolen French bulldogs safely reunited with singer's representatives

Lady Gaga’s two stolen French bulldogs have been turned in to police safely Friday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced that someone had turned the dogs into one of the stations and have been reunited with the pop superstar's representatives.

Earlier in the week, Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot by an armed robber in the Hollywood area. The two suspects involved in the violent robbery drove off from the scene with two of Lady Gaga's dogs -- Koji and Gustav -- and a third dog ran away.

The third dog was eventually recovered safely by police that same night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Lady Gaga was in Rome when she heard about the armed robbery involving her dog walker and the two pups.

Friday night's development comes just hours after Lady Gaga issued an emotional plea on social media asking for a safe return of the two dogs. She maintained that she will pay $500,000 for their safe return "no questions asked."

The Associated Press reports a woman dropped the two stolen dogs off to LAPD. It's unknown how the woman got a hold of the stolen dogs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.