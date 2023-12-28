Expand / Collapse search
Dog found stabbed 17 times on Long Island

Officials provide update

Cornell, who survived the attack, was present at the press conference.

NASSAU COUNTY - A male dog named Cornell was found stabbed 17 times in Freeport, Long Island – and officials Thursday morning announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, as well as Nassau County SPCA Board President Gary Rogers, held a press conference with updates.

"These injuries and the medical records tell us a very clear story though," Donnelly said. "It was a sharp instrument and there were at least 17 stab wounds."

Cornell was found stabbed 17 times in Long Island.

"Some of the stab wounds caused his lungs to leak air between his body cavity and his lungs, and they had to be drained a number of times," Donnelly said. 

Officials are asking for the public's help in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call (516)-571-7755.