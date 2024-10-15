3 injured, including child in Long Island dog attack

Three people were injured, including a child, after a dog attack on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, Nassau County Police said.

It happened at 12:20 p.m. on Lantern Road in Hicksville when police responded to reports of a dog bite. When officers arrived, they found two dogs which had attacked two women, and a young girl.

Police said the dogs were secured, and animal control is responding to assist with the animals.

The two women were taken to a local hospital for leg injuries and the young girl was taken in a helicopter to Cohens Children’s Hospital for facial injuries, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

