Long Island cop gifts man he pulled over car seat for son

A traffic stop on Long Island had a happy outcome for a man who couldn't afford a proper car seat for his son.

Suffolk County Police Officer Pete Zotos pulled over the man in Selden last week for having an expired inspection sticker. When he took a look inside the vehicle, he noticed the two-year-old boy did not fit in his car seat, according to police.

The father explained to Officer Zotos that money was tight. Zotos then drove to a Walmart in Centereach where he purchased a new seat for the boy, even, installing it for him.

"Thank you Officer Zotos for taking a moment to make a difference in someone’s day," wrote the department on its Facebook page.