Long Island community honors fallen NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller with scholarship fundraiser

Hundreds of family members, friends, colleagues, and supporters gathered at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, Long Island, to honor the legacy of NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller, who was tragically killed during a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens, earlier this year.

The event aimed to raise $100,000 for a scholarship in Diller’s name, ensuring his dedication to service and community lives on.

"He had a special way of making everyone feel important, and it’s no surprise that so many people came out to support him because he gave so much love," said his widow, Stephanie Diller.

Organizers of the scholarship fund have made it their mission to turn the tragedy of Diller's death into a meaningful initiative. The scholarship will support students who reflect Diller’s character, including student-athletes and those considering careers in law enforcement.

"It’s awful when somebody leaves the house to do a job that protects us all in New York City and Long Island and doesn’t come home to their families," said Larry Weinberger, one of the event’s organizers.

"It’s going to help some kids that need help financially to go to St. Mary’s, and we’re going to look for possibly student-athletes or someone potentially thinking about going into law enforcement," said Matthew Panetta, Diller’s former teacher and coach at St. Mary’s High School.

The fundraiser has already brought in about $30,000 through sponsorships, with the remaining funds expected to come from raffles, live auctions, and additional donations.

Stephanie Diller said she hopes the scholarship recipients will continue her late husband’s spirit of generosity.

"Johnathan was a giver. That’s who he was in his heart. He always believed in paying it forward," she said.

This is just one of many events planned to support the Detective Johnathan Diller Memorial Scholarship. Those unable to attend can still contribute by visiting St. Mary’s scholarship donation page.