Long Island cold case: Man charged with teen's murder 40 years later

The Brief Forty years after Theresa Fusco was murdered on Long Island, police say new DNA evidence has helped them find her killer. Three men spent nearly two decades in prison for the killing before new DNA evidence exonerated them in the early 2000s. Richard Bilodeau was charged with Fusco's murder this week. He has pleaded not guilty, and faces 25 years to life if convicted.



More than four decades after Theresa Fusco was found murdered on Long Island, police say new DNA evidence has helped them find her killer.

Cold case breakthrough

What we know:

Richard Bilodeau was charged this week with killing the 16-year-old Fusco in 1984. Bilodeau was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

Investigators said new DNA evidence tied Bilodeau to the crime. They started monitoring Bilodeau last year and were able to extract Bilodeau's DNA from a discarded smoothie cup. That sample matched the one taken from Fusco's body.

Bilodeau lived with his grandparents in Lynbrook at the time of the killing, just a mile from the roller rink where Fusco was last seen, investigators said.

Officers arrested Bilodeau on Oct. 14.

Richard Bilodeau in Court. Inset: Theresa Fusco

What they're saying:

"Theresa Fusco’s life was violently stolen from her 40 years ago, and since then, her family has suffered an enduring pain and the lingering question of who committed such a heinous act," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a press release. "…The past has not been forgotten. Today’s indictment stands as proof that no matter how much time passes, we will never stop fighting for victims."

Fusco's father attended Bilodeau's arraignment on Wednesday, and said after more than 40 years, he finally has closure.

"I only loved her, and I miss her," said Theresa's father, Thomas Fusco. "That's all I can say. She lives in my heart."

Murder of Theresa Fusco

The backstory:

Fusco was last seen on Nov. 10, 1984, leaving the Hot Skates roller rink in Lynbrook. Police found her body a month later in the woods near the rink. She was beaten, raped and strangled to death.

Three men charged

Dig deeper:

Two years later, three men — John Kogut, John Restivo and Dennis Halstead — were charged with Fusco's murder. They were eventually convicted and spent nearly 20 years in prison.

New DNA testing in 2003 proved that none of the three men were connected to Fusco's murder, and the case went cold again, until the evidence linking Bilodeau.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what might have motivated Bilodeau to attack Fusco.

What's next:

Bilodeau is due back in court on Nov. 21.