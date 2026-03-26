9-year-old girl deadlifts 180 pounds, more than three times her weight

The Brief This 9-year-old girl from Long Island can deadlift 180 pounds. Lucy told FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg that she started lifting weights because she wanted to emulate her parents, who she saw working out in the gym. The young girl just recently set a competition record in Ohio.



This 9-year-old girl from Long Island can deadlift 180 pounds.

9-year-old sets competition record

What we know:

Lucy Milgrim, a 9-year-old from Long Island, told FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg that she started lifting weights because she wanted to emulate her parents, who she saw working out in the gym.

The young girl just recently set a competition record in Ohio, where she successfully performed a deadlift of 180 pounds.

"It's something we're encouraging because she's interested in it," Lucy's parents, Brett and Michelle, explained to Goldberg.

Lucy's goals include becoming an Olympic gold medalist and opening her own wrestling club. She's also aiming to beat her father's record.

Dig deeper:

Goldberg spoke to Dr. Nworjih, a pediatrician, about if it's healthy for a child Lucy's age to power lift.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics doesn’t really recommend power lifting in children and adolescents," Nworjih told her, "but if she does, it’s most important to focus on safety, which she appears to be doing, and make sure her technique is appropriate."