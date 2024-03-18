Long Island body parts suspect, released without bail, arrested again

One of the suspects arrested in connection to the dismembered body parts found scattered across Long Island was arrested again over the weekend.

Amanda Wallace, 40, of Amityville, was rearrested Friday night on a new petit larceny charge after allegedly stealing from a CVS store. All four suspects in the case were released after their arrest, as their charges relating to the mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are no longer bail-eligible in New York State.

Wallace, along with Steven Brown, 44, of Amityville, were back in court on Monday. Brown had a court conference, which was adjourned. He was released with his GPS monitoring device.

Brown and Wallace, along with Jeffrey Mackey, 38, of Amityville, and Alexis Nieves, 33, who is homeless, were all charged earlier this month with hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence and concealing a human corpse. All four were arraigned.

Timeline of investigation

Back on Feb. 29, a group of Long Island high school students found a left arm on the side of a Babylon road on their way to school, police said. The arm was discovered just before 9 a.m. on Siegel Boulevard.

According to police, as officers investigated the crime scene, a canine unit located a leg sticking out of a pile of leaves in a wooded area, not far from the original scene.

During the evening hours, Suffolk County detectives said they found what appeared to be a woman's head, leg and arm in the same park where the male human remains were discovered.

A week later, police arrested a group of four in connection to the investigation. They were arraigned and released without bail, officials said. According to officials, those charged were forced to surrender their passports and wear monitoring devices. They are unable to leave the country.

Suffolk County officials said a search warrant was executed on Railroad Ave in Amityville, the same address listed for Brown, Mackey and Wallace. Investigators found meat cleavers, butcher knives and blood in the apartment.