Long Island authorities accepting donations of medical supplies

With the sun shining, business would be bustling along 7th Street in Garden City but on Tuesday, even come lunch time, it was anything but that.

"If people are sick, regardless of what name we attach to their virus, they should be isolating themselves to avoid getting people sick," Nassau County Health Commissioner Lawrence Eisenstein said.

A different day yet the same message from Long Island officials reminding residents to keep their distance.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases jumped to 2,869 with one new death in Nassau County.

Suffolk County has at least 1,880 confirmed cases and four new deaths. Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini is one of the latest officials to test positive for the virus.

On a conference call, County Executive Steve Bellone said the county is expecting a surge. He is working with the state to increase the number of hospital beds and acquire more ventilators.

"Right now there's approximately 2,626 beds," Bellone said. "The number of ventilators is woefully inadequate."

Medical supplies to protect first responders and healthcare workers are being collected throughout the week at Field 3 at Eisenhower Park in Nassau County and at the Fire Academy in Yaphank in Suffolk County.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said masks, goggles, gloves, medical gowns, shoe covers, and much more is being collected.

This week, law enforcement started patrolling parks for crowds and making sure nonessential stores are closed. And with more time spent at home officials say there's been a 10% increase in domestic violence cases year-to-date. Officials say anyone who feels unsafe is urged to call 516-542-0404 or 911.