2 North Texas military families surprised with free cars for the holidays

Two United States Navy members from North Texas were surprised with big gifts ahead of the holidays – free cars.

It’s part of Caliber Collision’s "‘Tis the Season to Give" nationwide campaign.

The cars were provided by Farmers Insurance and were refurbished by Caliber Collision technicians who volunteered their personal time to restore them.

One recipient was Austin Sorge, who has served in the Navy since 2017 and hasn’t been able to afford a new car because he is helping to pay his mother’s medical bills.

The other was Barrett Chittam, who has two children and a wife who said their family is grateful for the gift.

"It warms our hearts, honestly. I mean, military service members, I don’t think they get enough recognition. And especially the kids, the kids go through a lot of being away from their moms or dads. So, I think this is a really neat way to show their appreciation for the families," said Bethany Chittam.

In addition to the cars, the company is giving 15 local military families gifts and toys as part of the "Holidays and Heroes" celebration.

