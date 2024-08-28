Westchester man helps elderly couple clean home after claims it's been rundown

He's no average Joe.

Joe Alfredo, a third generation landscaper from West Harrison, decided to take matters into his own hands after seeing complaints about a rundown property in the area.

Alfredo saw a post in a Westchester Facebook group showing the yard with nearly two feet of overgrown grass, weeds, and a tree leaning on the roof.

"The whole backyard was filled with garbage. You couldn't see the driveway. It was completely covered in leaves," Joe said.

Concerned neighbors threatened to report the property to the town, but Alfredo had a different idea.

"The last time he was here, he was just barely able to cut the front, and then he had to leave. So when I heard that, it made me even sadder," he explained.

After finding out that the homeowners were an elderly couple who were no longer physically able to care for their property, Alfredo felt even more compelled to do something.

Drawing on values instilled in him by his father—who often told him to "always help thy neighbor"—Alfredo got his son and two workers to lend a hand.

For hours, they worked to restore the home to its former glory.

They mowed the lawn, pruned shrubs, pulled weeds, cleared trash, and removed fallen branches.

The transformation was nothing short of remarkable, giving the home a renewed sense of dignity.

But the generosity didn’t stop there.

Inspired by Alredo's actions, a local contractor offered to repaint the house at no charge, ensuring the elderly couple’s home would be both safe and beautiful once again.

For Alfredo, the reward was in the act itself. "It’s just something I was always taught, and something I’ve always done," he said.