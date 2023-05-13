Local custodian graduates from college: 'I never thought I was going to make it'

article

A Guatemalan native, who worked as a day laborer and custodian for Bedford Hills School District after immigrating to the United States, is now a college graduate.

Walter Morales earned his degree in Spanish from Manhattanville College over the weekend.

"I'm excited and at the same time terrified because now I have to find a job!" he told FOX 5. "I never thought I was going to make it."

Morales said he escaped an abusive foster family and came to the U.S. when he was just 16 years old. '

His wife and 2-year-old daughter joined him at his graduation.

"When I met him, he always talked about going to college and how Manhattanville was his dream. It's just so nice seeing dreams coming true," his wife said.

Morales said he always kept his goal in mind.

"It was a lot of hard work," he continued. "I almost gave up a couple of times, but nobody let me give up. I surround myself with the best people there are."



Morales now plans to get his masters' degree in education. He would like to teach Spanish in schools.





