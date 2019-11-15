Living ‘100 Days Without Fear’

If you had asked Michelle Poler 10 years ago if she’d ever try skydiving, the answer would likely have been no.

But when she moved to New York in 2014 from Venezuela, Poler jump-started a movement that not only empowered herself, but thousands of others to step outside of their comfort zones.

“I realized that I was not living my life to the fullest, I was not really enjoying life,” Poler said.

Poler decided to tackle 100 different challenges that scared her the most, titling her project “100 Days Without Fear” and documenting her experience on YouTube.

“This project, '100 Days Without Fear,' was not about defying death, it was more about living life,” Poler said.

Experts say that facing our fears is one of the most valuable skills we ca teach ourselves because it improves both our mental and physical health along the way.

“If you want to confront your fears there’s a few necessary steps that require you to be willing to be vulnerable, to be courageous and to acknowledge your fears and to be as positive as you’re managing your stress,” said Dr. Jamie Albin, a psychologist and behavioral therapist.

Advertisement

Poler, now a motivational speaker, is releasing a book in May titled “Hello Fears” that will teach others how to follow in her footsteps.

“I would ask people what’s the best that could happen if they decided to face their own fears? Because we’re always thinking about the worst that can happen. We’re always thinking about the risk, and we stop ourselves from doing the things we actually want to do,” said Poler.