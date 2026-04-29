Live updates: King Charles and Queen Camilla visit 9-11 memorial site

The Brief King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit New York City on the third day of their U.S. trip. The royal couple plan to visit Ground Zero and visit a community project in Harlem. On Tuesday, a state dinner was held in their honor at the White House and Charles delivered an address to a joint meeting of Congress.



King Charles III and Queen Camilla returned to the site of the 9/11 attacks on Wednesday as they head to New York City for the third day of their visit to the United States.

During their visit, the royal couple are scheduled to meet with first responders and family members of the victims.

In 2005, Charles and Camilla also visited Ground Zero where they laid a wreath at the site where the World Trade Center collapsed. The then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also unveiled the center stone for what is now known as the Queen Elizabeth II September 11th Garden.

The couple’s New York visit comes a day after they attended a state dinner in their honor hosted by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Earlier in the afternoon, Charles delivered an address to a joint meeting of Congress, becoming the first British monarch to do so since his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s speech in 1991.

Here’s the latest:

King Charles III and Camilla leave flowers and note at 9/11 Memorial

Note left on flowers left by King Charles and Queen Camilla

While at 9/11 Memorial, King Charles and Queen Camilla took time to reflect on the lives lost and placed a bouquet of flowers and a note that read:

We honour the memory of all those who so tragically lost their lives on 11th September 2001, and stand ​in enduring solidarity with the American people in the face of such profound loss. Charles R Camilla R. — King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Royals meet NYC mayor

1:34 p.m. ET: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla at their visit to the 9/11 Memorial site on Wednesday.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (L) greets Britain's King Charles III during a visit to the 9/11 Memorial on April 29, 2026 in New York. (Photo by Yuki Iwamura / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

King and Queen meet with victims and first responders

1:13 p.m. ET: King Charles and Queen Camilla meet with the families of victims and first responders in the rescue efforts after the attack on the World Trade Center.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet the families of victims and first responders who were involved in the rescue efforts after the attacks, as well as currently serving personnel during a ceremony at the National Se Expand

Royals honor 9/11 victims

1:07 p.m. ET: King Charles and Queen Camilla honored victims of the September 11 terror attacks by laying a bouquet of flowers on the edge of one of the memorial's pools.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, chairman of the National September 11 Memorial, King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial during a state visit on April 29, 2026 Expand

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at 9/11 memorial

12:59 p.m. ET: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at 9/11 memorial site during their trip to New York City.

They were accompanied by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive with former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg (L) at the 9/11 Memorial as part of their state visit to the United States, in New York on April 29, 2026. (Photo by Jeenah Moon / POOL / AFP via Getty I Expand

Trump claims king agrees on stance on Iran's nuclear program

6:34 a.m. ET: President Trump claimed that King Charles "agrees" with him on stopping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"And we’re never going to let that opponent ever — Charles agrees with me, even more than I do — we’re never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon," Trump said at a state dinner at the White House. "Our countries have stood together, defiant, triumphant against the forces of communism, fascism and tyranny."

As a constitutional monarch, King Charles did not directly address the Iran war in his own speech, nor has Buckingham Palace responded to the president's claim from the private conversation.

