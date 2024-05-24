Live NYC Memorial Day weekend traffic maps

The exodus from New York City is underway as thousands throughout the Tri-State kick off the unofficial start of summer: Memorial Day weekend.

Routinely ranked as one of the most congested cities in the U.S., NYC is no stranger to traffic, but holiday weekends are notorious for headache-inducing travel times. Before you hit the road, take a look at one of the traffic maps below to chart the best route for your journey. These maps, from 511 New York, provide a real-time look at traffic speeds, road closures, incidents and more:

NYC live traffic map

Long Island live traffic map

Hudson Valley/Catskills live traffic map

New Jersey live traffic map

Jersey Shore live traffic map

Southern Connecticut

