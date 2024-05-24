Van Wyck Expressway closed in Queens after crash throttles holiday traffic

article

A crash on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens on Friday morning is throttling traffic as thousands of drivers attempt their escape from New York City for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The Van Wyck is closed in both directions due to a crash that happened around 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes at 69th Road in Kew Garden. According to the FDNY, three people were transported to Jamaica Hospital. Their conditions were unknown. The cause of the crash was unclear at the time.

Traffic is being diverted off the Jewel Ave/69th Road Exit, according to New York 511.

Real-time NYC Traffic Map

AAA said 2.8 million travelers are expected to hit the road this year in New York. The AAA also projects that 43.8 million travelers will travel 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day holiday travel period.

"Roads like the Long Island Expressway in Queens, the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx, and the Garden State Parkway South of the Essex Toll plaza will be busy earlier – around late morning," FOX 5 NY's Ines Rosales said.