Live music comeback on hold due to rising COVID cases

Concert promoters have been hoping that outdoor shows and music festivals across the country would jumpstart the live concert industry and help it rebound from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with coronavirus cases rising due to the delta variant, top headliners have been canceling upcoming shows. BTS, Limp Bizkit, Garth Brooks, Neil Young, Stevie Nicks recently have rescheduled shows and pushed back tour dates.

Dave Brooks of Billboard told FOX 5 NY that the concert industry was expecting a "huge, robust comeback" but that hasn't panned out yet. The delta variant has added an unpredictable level of uncertainty to the music industry, he said, which complicates commitments needed for those massive multiple city tour dates.

"Events are getting canceled at some places because of some of the standard fears that are out there, over ICUs hitting capacity levels," Brooks said. "The local town and the city just not feeling like they're quite where they need to be."

Not every event is being called off but you can expect even tighter restrictions at those that move forward, such as mask-wearing mandates and proof of vaccination.

