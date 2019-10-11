Live like ‘The Waltons’ for a night in a bed-and-breakfast modeled after famous TV home

John & Olivia's Bed & Breakfast Inn is offering people the chance to step back to a simpler time and stay at a five-bedroom, five-bathroom depression-era home deep in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains inspired by 1970s family favorite television show, “The Waltons.”

Television history buffs are also in for a treat as the house is nestled behind the actual family home of the show’s creator, Earl Hamner, Jr.

Prices to stay at the bed-and-breakfast range from $100-$175 per night depending on the season you decide to visit and which room you choose to stay in.

The five-bedroom depression-era home offers history buff the chance to "have dinner with the Waltons." (John & Olivia’s B&B Inn)

“Get a taste of the old time family values that makes fans of the popular TV show flock to Virginia in the thousands to see for themselves,” said the B&B’s website.

A two-night stay minimum is required and only “well-behaved children 10 and older are welcome” due to the amount of classic and delicate antiques all throughout the house.

Reservations to stay at the house will be available Nov. 1., and while the bed-and-breakfast does offer modern amenities like television in some of the rooms, the owners hope you will simply “gather around the radio for some old time family entertainment.”