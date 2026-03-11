Live fox found stowed away on ship at Port of NY/NJ

article

The Brief Port officials found a fox stowed away on a ship in the Port of New York and New Jersey. The fox made the journey from Southampton, England. The animal has found a new home at the Bronx Zoo.



Port officials found a furry surprise when checking a recent shipment from the UK — a live fox that had stowed away on the ship.

What we know:

Port officials shared photos of the animal on social media on March 9. According to Customs and Border Protection, the fox made the journey all the way from Southampton, England to the Port of New York and New Jersey.

A CBP official examining a container at the Port of New York and New Jersey.

That's more than 3,400 miles from home, according to Google Maps.

After they found the animal, CBP's agricultural specialists worked with federal and state fish and wildlife officials to find the sly fox a new home.

Together, they were able to bring the fox to the Bronx Zoo.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't say exactly when the fox got to the U.S., or how it got on the ship.