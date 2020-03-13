LIST: These states have closed all schools due to coronavirus

Public schools across the country are closing their doors to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several states have individual school districts that have opted to close while other schools in the states remain open without a statewide mandate. Education Week put together an interactive map that shows which school districts have closed.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

The duration of the closures vary from state to state. Here’s a list of states that have closed all schools:

Arizona

Gov. Doug Ducey announced that all Arizona schools would remained closed through the end of the school year.

California

Advertisement

Schools across California could likely remain closed through the rest of the academic school year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Oakland Unified School District said on March 31.

Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has extended the closure of Chicago Public Schools through April 20. Students will return to class April 21.

Florida

Public school campuses in the state of Florida will be closed until April 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced, while all testing for students in the state's K-12 public schools will be canceled for the remainder of the school year.

Georgia

Following an announcement to make a statewide stay at home order, Gov. Brian Kemp said he would also be signing an order closing Georgia kindergarten and public schools for the rest of the academic year.

Illinois

Public and private schools in the state of Illinois will be closed until the end of March, according to the state's governor. All Illinois schools grades K-12 will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17 and set to resume March 30.

Kansas

Classes at all Kansas public schools would stop meeting in person and switch to digital classes for the rest of the school year, FOX 4 reported.

Maryland

All schools will be closed for two weeks beginning March 16.

Michigan

Schools will be closed for three weeks beginning March 16.

New Jersey

Starting Wednesday, all schools and colleges will close in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

New Mexico

Schools will be closed for three weeks beginning at the end of the March 16 school day.

Ohio

Schools will be closed for three weeks starting at the end of the school day on March 16.

Oregon

Schools will be closed for two weeks beginning March 16.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on March 13 the closure of all Pennsylvania schools for two weeks beginning March 16.

Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the closure of all schools until at least May 4, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Virginia

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered that all non-essential business close for the foreseeable future and that schools in the state remain closed for the rest of the year while the state deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Washington, D.C.

Schools will be closed for two weeks beginning March 16.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered all of the state’s public and private K-12 schools closed from March 18 until April 5, saying they could close earlier if they wished and the reopening date may be delayed.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.