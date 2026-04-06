List of best places to see cherry blossoms in Central Park

The Brief Cherry blossoms are blooming across Central Park, with peak viewing locations spanning from the Reservoir to Cherry Hill and Pilgrim Hill. Visitors can find both Yoshino and Kwanzan cherry trees throughout the park, creating a staggered bloom season from late March through early May. This guide highlights the best spots to see the iconic spring display, including lakeside views, scenic hills and quieter hidden areas.



Cherry blossom season has arrived in Central Park, drawing New Yorkers and visitors to some of the park’s most scenic spots between 72nd and 96th streets.

What we know:

The highest concentrations of cherry blossom trees can be found around the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, Cherry Hill, Pilgrim Hill, Cedar Hill and the Great Lawn.

The park features a mix of Kwanzan and Yoshino cherry trees, which bloom at slightly different times, extending the viewing season.

Cherry blossoms in Central Park

Cherry blossoms bloom in Central Park, New York, on April 1, 2026. (Photo by Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

Peak bloom times vary depending on weather, but typically occur from late March through early May. Yoshino cherries tend to bloom first, followed by the fuller, pinker Kwanzan blossoms.

Park officials encourage visitors to enjoy the blooms responsibly by staying on paths and avoiding picking flowers or climbing trees.

Here’s a guide to where to find them:

Reservoir

The east and west sides of the Reservoir offer some of the park’s densest clusters of cherry blossoms, including both Kwanzan and Yoshino varieties. Click here for directions.

The Glade

Located south of Cedar Hill between 74th and 77th streets, this area features a large concentration of Kwanzan trees, along with a few Yoshino cherries. Click here for directions.

Cherry Hill

This lakeside destination near Bow Bridge is lined with Yoshino cherry trees, offering one of the park’s most picturesque spring views. Click here for directions.

Pilgrim Hill

A popular spot on the Upper East Side, Pilgrim Hill is known for its sweeping display of Yoshino cherry blossoms. Click here for directions.

Cherry blossoms bloom in Central Park, New York, on April 1, 2026. (Photo by Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Cedar Hill

Visitors can relax or picnic beneath a canopy of Kwanzan cherry trees in this East Side green space. Click here for directions.

Metropolitan Museum of Art

Kwanzan cherry trees bloom directly behind the museum, providing a quieter viewing area. Click here for directions.

Great Lawn

Both Kwanzan and Yoshino cherry trees line the southern edges and eastern side of the Great Lawn. Click here for directions.

Kwanzan cherry trees can be found between the East 72nd Street Playground and the Richard Morris Hunt Memorial.

Bethesda Fountain

Cherry trees flank both sides of the iconic fountain, featuring a mix of Kwanzan and Yoshino blooms. Click here for directions.

Delacorte Theater

A small cluster of Yoshino cherry trees blooms behind the theater, home of Shakespeare in the Park. Click here for directions.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 7: Yoshino cherry trees are in bloom at Hunter's Point South Park, Long Island City, Queens, in New York, United States on April 7, 2024. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Ramble

Visitors can spot scattered cherry trees while walking through the Ramble’s wooded paths. Click here for directions.

Nell Singer Lilac Walk

Yoshino cherry trees line this fragrant pathway, adding to the springtime display. Click here for directions.

East Meadow

A handful of Kwanzan cherry trees are spread throughout this open landscape. Click here for directions.

Trefoil Arch

A couple of Kwanzan trees line the path connecting Conservatory Water to the Lake. Click here for directions.

Wagner Cove

This secluded lakeside spot features a few cherry blossom trees in a tranquil setting. Click here for directions.